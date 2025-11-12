Livingston County Pheasants Forever Youth Hunt Deemed "Great Success”

November 12, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Chapter of Pheasants Forever hosted a highly successful Youth Hunt last weekend at Variety Farms Game Preserve in Hartland Township.



The event brought together young outdoor enthusiasts, families, and mentors for a day of learning, excitement, and conservation.



More than a dozen youth participants took part in guided hunts and hands-on instruction.



Volunteers and mentors from the Livingston County Chapter of Pheasants Forever provided expert guidance on firearm safety, wildlife habitat, and the importance of outdoor stewardship.



Chapter President Shane Preston said “This is what Pheasants Forever is all about—getting kids outside, teaching them safe and responsible hunting, and showing them how conservation connects us all”.



The chapter extended its gratitude to Variety Farms Game Preserve, the volunteer mentors, and all families who participated in making the event "such a memorable experience".





