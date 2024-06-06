Livingston Area Pet Pantry Hosting Annual Garage Sale Fundraiser

June 6, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston Area Pet Pantry is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year – an annual garage sale that kicks off today.



The non-profit pet pantry was founded in 2011 and has been serving wider Livingston County residents to help fill the gap when household budgets can’t stretch far enough to feed their pets.



LAPP Co-Founder Gayla Reuter-Alm said “Our mission is simple – we don’t want any pet to go hungry or homeless. We help those in financial need keep their beloved pets with them instead of possibly having to surrender them to already overcrowded shelters or simply letting them fend for themselves”.



This marks the Pantry’s 14th year serving the community, with over 418,000 pounds of pet food provided to local residents.



So far this year, over 18,000 pounds of food has been distributed to nearly 300 separate families and 800 animals.



LAPP partners with social service agencies who make client referrals but also accepts individual requests. Food is distributed on a pre-scheduled basis on Saturdays from a Howell location.



Reuter-Alm told WHMI there is definitely a need and many people are just having a really hard time keeping up. She says their clients often visit Gleaners Community Food Bank, receive SNAP benefits, or are on social security, disability, or Medicare. Reuter-Alm said they’ll also sometimes get calls from the s from LACASA Center, Salvation Army, Love Inc., or the Animal Shelter and will partner with them to help those in need. She said some they serve are in a pretty desperate way and they do their best to help them out – adding pet food is expensive.



The venture is a lot of work – and heavy work - but Reuter-Alm says they’re getting help from volunteers. She said donations are always appreciated, whether monetary or pet food, the latter of which can be dropped off at locations throughout the county. They’ll also accept donations of already-opened pet food that people will take.



The garage sale fundraiser runs through Saturday from 8am to 3pm at 308 West Washington Street in downtown Howell.



Reuter-Alm said “Everyone who shops with us should find something they want or need. From hundreds of items like collars, leashes, toys, bones, bowls and apparel for dogs and cats, to gently used clothing, household and other decorative items, tools, carpet samples, furniture, books and bikes, I’m confident that buyers will be pleased. All items are priced to sell.”



While the garage sale is the largest fundraiser of the year for LAPP, monetary donations are welcome via the website, PayPal, and mail. Food donations can also be made at LAPP bins located in area pet/feed stores.



Reuter-Alm also said “foodraisers” to recognize special occasions like birthdays and by student and other organizations are an excellent way to help restock the pet pantry’s shelves. She said “The need to help those in need feed their pets has increased exponentially. Each year we get more clients, and we thank all those who continue to support LAPP with their donations.”



More information is available on LAPP’s website. That link is provided.