Fundraiser For Livingston Area Pet Pantry

August 21, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A fundraiser is being held this weekend to benefit the Livingston Area Pet Pantry.



The Livingston Area Pet Pantry, or LAPP, is an all-volunteer non-profit dedicated to helping provide supplemental pet food to families facing financial hardship. LAPP collects pet food from its various donation sites and then distributes it through partnerships with service agencies throughout Livingston County



This Saturday from 10am to noon, LAPP will be at the First Presbyterian Church at 323 W. Grand River in Howell.



Gently-used shoes are being collected to help raise funds for the pet pantry. Collected shoes will be sent to third world countries so individuals there can re-sell them to help earn a living.



Officials said they appreciate the community support for LAPP, and the support provided to people and pets in need.