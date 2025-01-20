High Activity For Influenza, COVID, RSV, & Whooping Cough

January 20, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Increases in flu, COVID-19, RSV, and Whooping Cough activity have been observed locally and across the state and are expected to continue.



The Livingston County Health Department recently issued a seasonal illness snapshot, attached. It provides an overview of common winter illnesses that include Influenza or the flu, COVID, Pertussis or Whooping Cough, RSV, Norovirus, and Pneumonia. The document also contains information on preventing illness, managing symptoms, staying home, and seeking care.



The Health Department provided the following statement to WHMI:



“Pertussis infections continue to occur throughout the county and across Michigan, representing a significant increase compared to historical levels. Additionally, we are in the midst of flu and cold season, with high activity observed for COVID-19, influenza, and RSV. Despite this, public health indicators such as hospitalizations are within the expected normal range for these infections. We are also seeing numerous reports of norovirus outbreaks, and wastewater surveillance in southeast Michigan shows an uptick in norovirus activity, which we expect for this time of the year. To avoid getting sick, make sure you wash your hands, stay home when you are sick, and talk to your healthcare provider to see which vaccines are right for you. Vaccines are safe, effective and readily available. They can protect you from severe illness causes by diseases such pertussis, COVID-19, flu, and RSV.”



Meanwhile, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services encourages people to get vaccinated as respiratory cases rise in the state. It says flu numbers expected to peak in coming weeks.



The Department reported that at the end of December, trends in respiratory illness reached the highest levels so far this season at both the national level (6.8% of outpatient visits for influenza-like illness) and in Michigan (4.5%). Michigan activity typically lags a few weeks behind the national trend, meaning the next few weeks are likely to see increasing local activity, especially as children return to school after the December holidays.



The majority of Michiganders are not up to date on the vaccinations that protect against these infections. Only 11% of Michigan residents have been vaccinated this season for COVID-19 and 23.6% have been vaccinated for influenza. It is not too late to get vaccinated against the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. All three of these vaccines can help protect against severe respiratory illness and can be given at the same time. Nationally, 11 children have died from influenza during the 2024-25 flu season; none of the children were from Michigan.



Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said “With many respiratory viruses circulating and Influenza cases rising, it is crucial for Michigan residents to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their families. COVID-19 and flu vaccines are effective at preventing serious outcomes, including hospitalization and death. It is not too late to protect yourself and your family this season.”



The state says flu activity usually peaks in February, but significant flu activity can continue into May.