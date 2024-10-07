Voting Open For Livingston County 2025 Master Plan Photo Contest

October 7, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents have a tough choice to make when it comes to choosing their favorite 2025 Master Plan photo.



Voting is open to help Livingston County’s Planning Department select winners for its 2025 Master Plan Photo Contest.



The Planning Department received over 40 photos of the community from talented local photographers. Most photos focused on natural landscape and well-known landmarks.



The department said it’s thrilled with all submissions and looks forward to incorporating them into the 2025 Master Plan document.



Finalists for the contest have been selected and now residents can cast their “reaction” on their favorite photo, found on the County’s Facebook page. That link is provided.



Voting is open until Wednesday, October 9th, and winners will be determined by the total number of “likes” and reactions each photo receives.



The Planning Department thanked the community for all of their interest and participation in the Master Planning process. It says the public’s input with the photo contest, workshops, and surveys have helped the team begin to prepare an impactful document for the future of the area.



People can stay connected to the Plan’s progress via the bottom link.