Livingston County Literacy Coalition Seeks New Volunteer Tutors

October 23, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Volunteer tutors are being sought by a non-profit that provides free literacy tutoring for adults.



The Livingston County Literacy Coalition empowers adults age 18 and over who live or work in Livingston County to unlock their potential and transform their lives through free, personalized literacy tutoring and improve their skills in reading, writing, math, or English language. Sessions are designed for whatever the learner needs.



One-on one tutoring is the main type of tutoring, and there’s currently a waiting list of learners to get paired with tutors.



Board President Joni Hughes tells WHMI they’re holding a new tutor training to try and fill that gap, and hoping for a class of around 20 to 25 new tutors.



Hughes noted that 8% of adults in Livingston County read at or below a 3rd grade level, so there is room for improvement. She added adult literacy impacts the individual’s daily life whether as parents, workers, or community members.



Hughes said it’s not a big-time commitment, and tutors find it to be “extremely rewarding work”. She said anyone interested in helping adults learn to read and write are welcomed – “someone that has patience, compassion, and a few hours a month to volunteer”.



The volunteering is typically 1.5 hours a week of one-of-one tutoring, and whatever prep time is required.



Hughes said no educational background is required – again - “just patience, compassion and a willingness to help people”. She said their tutors come from all walks of life, and the tutoring is at very basic levels but it’s very important work as there are many adults in need.



The upcoming tutor training will take place from 5:30 to 8:30pm at the Livingston Educational Service Agency in Howell on November 18th, with dinner included.



Registration information is available in the provided link and attached flyer.