"Know-It-All For Literacy Trivia Fundraiser"

September 11, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming trivia fundraiser aims to help boost local literacy efforts.



The Livingston County Literacy Coalition is hosting “Know-It-All For Literacy Trivia Fundraiser" on Saturday, September 27th from 3 to 5pm.



The fundraiser offers an afternoon of friendly competition, laughter, and community spirit—all while raising funds to support adult literacy in Livingston County. All are welcome.



Tickets are $25 and include food and refreshments. Participants can create a team of up to six players or register individually.



It’s the non-profit’s first-ever fundraiser and organizers say they could use a community boost for the cause.



The Livingston County Literacy Coalition works to empower adults who live or work in Livingston County to unlock their potential and transform their lives through free, personalized literacy tutoring provided by a team of dedicated and trained volunteer tutors.



The Coalition envisions “a thriving community where the transformative power of compassion, education, and collaboration with community partners ensures lifelong learning opportunities, strengthens families, and fosters economic and social self-sufficiency for all”.



An event flyer is attached, and a link is provided to more information.