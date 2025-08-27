Livingston County Literacy Coalition To Host Trivia Event Fundraiser

August 27, 2025

A local non-profit that empowers adults through the “life-changing gift of free literacy tutoring” is hosting its first-ever trivia quiz event in September.



The Livingston County Literacy Coalition, or LC-LC, is a non-profit founded around 12 years ago that’s largely empowered by volunteers who are dedicated to improving adult literacy in Livingston County. It operates out of the Livingston Educational Service Agency in Howell.



Board President Joni Hughes told WHMI around 8% of adults in the county read at or below a 3rd grade level. She said those individuals face challenges such as when applying for jobs they can’t fully understand the application; their children or grandchildren are asking for help with homework but they aren’t able to comply; or they receive medical instructions after a procedure and aren’t able to read them.



Hughes said those types of challenges are a reality for about 12,500 people in the county who struggle with literacy.



When it comes to numeracy or number skills; Hughes said the rate goes up to 15% of adults in Livingston County who are at or below a 3rd grade level.



Hughes referenced that studies that show “time and time again” how there are significant financial, social, and even health implications associated with those low levels of literacy.



Hughes stressed the Coalition is committed to literacy being life-changing. She said it empowers people, opens doors to new opportunities, and helps them thrive in work, family, or community life. Hughes noted everything they do is free to the learner, thanks to their volunteers and community partners.



Hughes said their core program is one-on-one tutoring with adults age 18 and older in reading, writing, math and “English as a Second Language”. She said they also offer an “English as a Second Language” drop-in conversation group once every month where muti-nationals can get together with tutors and one-another to practice their English in a safe fun environment.



Other programs include a partnership with LESA’s Adult-Ed program; and a new pilot workplace literacy program offering an opportunity for employees to strengthen their on-the-job language skills before or after work. There’s also a digital literacy monthly drop-in class to help adults - often older adults - navigate the digital world of today that handles topics like using a cell phone, online society, social media etc.



The Coalition responds accordingly to inquiries via their website from learners or people interested in tutoring.



Volunteers are often times existing teachers, or sometimes retired teachers or other retirees. If someone is interested in volunteering, Hughes said they’ll reach out and provide free training for the organization for new tutors so they feel comfortable. She noted that no teaching experience is required – “just patience and listening and helping someone learn”.



Hughes said their big event “Know-It-All for Literacy” Trivia Event is being held in honor of National Literacy Month and coming up on Saturday, September 27th from 3pm to 5pm at LESA. She said it offers an afternoon of fun trivia, food, friendly competition, prizes, and community spirit to support literacy goals in Livingston County – adding they also have trivia master Matt Eickhoff coming in to host the event.



Tickets are $25 per person, and teams can be up to six people. Hughes said it’s a great way to have fun with friends while supporting a cause that can really change lives. For those who can’t attend, she says donations are welcome and “every contribution makes an impact!”



Hughes concluded by emphasizing that “literacy really is the foundation for everything – jobs, education, even health that they’ve seen from the studies and National Literacy Month supports that. And by supporting this event, or even investigating volunteering for tutoring, you’re helping to make a real difference in someone’s life and we would love to see you at the September 27th event for a fun afternoon of trivia and community”.



