New Free Workplace Literacy Tutoring Program

April 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local non-profit that provides free literacy tutoring for adults has launched a new program designed to help people in the workplace.



The Livingston County Literacy Coalition is now offering a Workplace Literacy Tutoring program.



It brings free literacy tutoring directly into workplaces at Livingston County businesses, and covers basic literacy, and English as a second language learning.



Some markets included are manufacturing, healthcare, warehousing, and service industries like restaurants, salons, landscaping, and more.



Coalition Board President Joni Hughes tells WHMI instead of asking adult learners to come to them, volunteer tutors actually go directly out to them at their job sites. She said that removes some of the biggest barriers people face to getting tutoring like transportation or finding childcare – adding it also allows them to schedule tutoring around their work shift, so it’s much more accessible to the employee.



It’s also a win for employers. Hughes said when employees build stronger reading, writing, or English language skills it helps them perform more confidently in their roles at work, but also feel more engaged at work.



Hughes noted employers can also add very workplace-specific vocabulary that they want workers to know and they’ll incorporate that into lesson plans.



There is no cost to the business, thanks to grant funding. Hughes said they provide the trained tutors – employers just provide the space, like a conference room to hold the tutoring, and identify the employees who might benefit.



Hughes added it’s “really all about meeting people where they are and helping them build skills that will make a meaningful difference at work, and in everyday life”.



Local businesses with an interest are encouraged to reach out to the Coalition.



Separately, the Coalition is seeking volunteer tutors and no experience is necessary. A free training is set this weekend.



More information is available in the provided link and flyer.