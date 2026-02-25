Read-A-Thon To Support Local Non-Profit At Popular Bookstore

February 25, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





March is National Reading Month and an upcoming event at a popular bookstore will benefit a local non-profit dedicated to improving literacy among adults in Livingston County.



2 Dandelions Bookshop in downtown Brighton is hosting its annual Read-A-Thon March 6th through 8th.



People have been signing up to read for 48-hours straight during different shifts in the front window of the bookshop. They’ll be seated in big, comfy green chairs for those passing by to see.



New this year is a fundraising element, with a $10 suggested donation per timeslot. Donations above and beyond are welcomed, and can be made at the store.



Funds raised will go to the Livingston County Literacy Coalition.



The Livingston County Literacy Coalition empowers adults 18 and older who live or work in Livingston County to unlock their potential and transform their lives through free, personalized literacy tutoring provided by a team of dedicated and trained volunteer tutors.



Coalition Board President Joni Hughes tells WHMI all services are free and they offer one-on-one tutoring for adult learners, as well as conversational group tutoring and digital tutoring. She says the results really impact an entire family though because if you’re helping the adults, then you’re helping and teaching their children as well.



Hughes said some is for English as a second language learners to be able to better navigate their daily lives a little better, or sometimes its adults who have gone through the education system but are still reading at or below a 3rd grade level and need help in their literacy development.



March is National Reading Month, a month-long initiative designed to foster a love for reading in people of all ages, inspired by the birthday of Dr. Seuss on March 2nd.

Hughes said they’re celebrating the impact of having a good literacy base – which is kind-of essential to anything people do in life whether with their family, the workplace, or community. She added it’s an essential skill that many people do need help in.



Hughes noted roughly 8% of adults in Livingston County – 12,000 to 15,000 - read at or below a 3rd grade level – whether they come from another country or had some issues with their education.



As for the Read-A-Thon, Hughes noted this will be the independent bookstore’s 5th annual such event. She said people will be reading quietly to themselves for one hour and the response has been great. Hughes said all funds received will go toward the training of new tutors, who can then help new learners on their waiting list.



Hughes further highlighted another event celebrating literacy at the bookstore this month - a literary trivia night benefitting LACASA on March 18th.



More information about the Coalition and upcoming Read-a-Thon is available in the provided links.