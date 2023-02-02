Free Networking Event For Livingston County Professionals

February 2, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Local public service providers will gather at the Livingston Link-up event on Friday for the opportunity to network with other working professionals in the area.



This free event is geared toward business members, medical personnel, care providers, or those who assist residents in need, who may be interested in meeting members of the community working on similar issues.



Community Collaborative Planner Amy Johnston with the Livingston County Human Services Collaborative Body says the event provides an opportunity for local agencies to build relationships that eventually collaborate across sectors, supporting a large number of residents in need.



Participants will meet at 4:00 p.m. at 2|42 Community Church located at 7526 Grand River.