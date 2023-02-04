Livingston Link-Up Connects Local Public Service Providers

February 4, 2023

April O'Neil / news@whmi.com





Public service and healthcare providers volunteered their time at the 2023 Livingston Link-up event to discuss how they can better provide essential information and supplies to those in need.



Community Connect Investments Director Liz Welch told WHMI, these events not only help those in need; but also, the organizations that contribute to their wellbeing. Over 80 organizations attended the event and Welch is hopeful more will attend next year.



Livingston Link-up prefaces a donation-based event at 2|42 Church on Saturday, February 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. where residents can find items like winter gear, diapers, boxed lunches, and laundry detergent.



