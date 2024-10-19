Livingston County's "License To Love" & Top Dog Contest Underway

October 19, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County’s “License To Love” campaign and dog photo contest is again underway.



The Livingston County Treasurer’s Office and Animal Shelter have once again teamed up to encourage residents to make sure their dogs are licensed through the annual “License To Love” campaign.



This year the campaign is aimed to spread awareness that dog licenses not only keep our dogs safe, but that all funds raised from the purchase of licenses benefit the Animal Shelter. That means that when residents protect their dog with an annual $10/$25 license, they also help the Shelter care for animals who need help.



Treasurer, Jennifer Nash said Getting your dog a license this year is one of the best treats you can give them”. She added she thinks it’s important to know that when someone purchases a license, every dollar of that goes directly to supporting the Animal Shelter.



The Treasurer’s Office says it has made getting a dog license as easy as possible with an online option.



To spread the word about dog licenses and to celebrate our local pups this spooky season, the Treasurer’s Office and Animal Shelter are running their “Top Dog Contest” now through October 30th.



Livingston County Animal Shelter Director Christy Peterson commented “Halloween presents more than its’ fair share of potentially scary situations for our companion animals. One guaranteed way to have fun and enjoy the holiday with your pup is to dress them up and have a mini photo shoot for their chance to be our next Top Dog!”



Residents can submit a photo of their dog in costume to the County’s Facebook (@LivCoGov), or via email to analepa@livgov.com.



On October 31st, the County’s Facebook page will run a post asking residents to vote for their favorite photo. The photo of the dog with the most “likes” will be named the County’s Top Dog and their photo will be used in dog licensing materials for 2025.



More information is available in the attached release.