County Approves Agreement For Airport Transportation Services

August 30, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An agreement has been approved for continued shuttle bus service between Livingston County and Detroit Metro Airport.



The Board of Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing the agreement at a meeting on Monday night.



Shuttle bus service between Livingston County and Detroit Metro Airport was identified as a high priority for county residents during an extensive public engagement process for the 2019 Livingston County Transit Master Plan. In multiple surveys and public open houses, residents ranked alternative transportation options between Livingston County and the airport among the top priorities for new public transportation services.



LETS Transportation does not possess the scale or experience to provide this service directly but can partner with a third-party operator to provide the service under contract.



The Board of Commissioners initially authorized a five-year agreement with private motorcoach operator Indian Trails in October of 2019 - which operates airport shuttle service from Brighton to the airport through its subsidiary, Michigan Flyer.



A memo from LETS Transportation Director Greg Kellogg states that “during its first five years of operation, the shuttle service has become an asset to the community and has gained a loyal base of repeat customers who desire an alternative to driving and costly airport limo services”.



Kellogg said despite a one-year hiatus during the pandemic only months after the initial launch, ridership has grown steadily since service resumed in April 2021 and reached an all-time high in June 2024. He said “moreover, the service is a tremendous value to Livingston County taxpayers because the County’s contribution is limited to State passthrough funds that are restricted for public transportation purposes in the State budget”.



The five-year agreement is from October 1st, 2024 through September 30th, 2029.



The proposal from Michigan Flyer maintains the current schedule of 12 round-trips per day between Brighton and the airport - with a stopover at the Blake Transit Center in Ann Arbor. The service operates 365 days/year between 3am and midnight. Customers can also travel between Brighton and East Lansing or Brighton and Ann Arbor with advanced reservations.

The Brighton stop is currently located in a designated area within the Meijer parking lot that includes a bus shelter with real-time bus tracking.



Fare information and a schedule can be accessed in the provided link, along with the full memo from Kellogg.