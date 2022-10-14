Livingston Land Conservancy To Host Annual Fundraiser

October 14, 2022

An upcoming fundraiser will benefit a local non-profit that works to protect the heritage and rural character of Livingston County by preserving various types of land.



The Livingston Land Conservancy’s mission is to protect the heritage and rural character of Livingston County by preserving natural woodlands, wetlands, and productive farmland, and to promote an appreciation and understanding of the environment for the long-term benefit of the public.



The Conservancy’s annual live fundraiser, Land on the Horizon, will take place on Friday, November 4th at Chemung Hills Golf and Banquet Center in Howell.



The evening aims to celebrate the natural beauty and rural character of the Livingston County area and support the over 750 acres of quality natural areas and productive farmland properties the LLC protects. The LLC preserves land as owned nature preserves or as conservation easements on behalf of private landowners. Various projects are currently in the works throughout the county.



Board President Sara Thomas tells WHMI their mission is essentially holding nature preserves in perpetuity as well as holding conservation easements over private land. She says those easements essentially give them the right to help protect the conservation values or in the case of farmland, help keep it farmed. Thomas noted they don’t have the right to just go on a property or invite the public, as the land is still privately held, and they work to form partnerships with landowners for that purpose.



The all-volunteer, non-profit is completely self-supporting by memberships and donations and receives no financial funding from taxpayers or municipalities.

Thomas says the event is a really fun evening and it helps them tremendously in pursuing their mission. Further, she says it really reinforces that a lot of people do care about protecting land in Livingston County.



The event is described as fast-paced and lively - featuring live and silent auctions, raffles, a chef-prepared dinner buffet and cash bar. The Annie and Rod Capps Quartet of Chelsea will provide entertainment. All net proceeds from the event will go toward the Conservancy’s Land Acquisition and Stewardship funds, which support 17 different protected properties in Livingston County.



Tickets are $65 each. Sponsorships are still being sought, as well as donations of larger-type auction items.



More information is available in the attached release and provided link.