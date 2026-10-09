LLC Celebrates 25 Years Of Conservation At “Land On The Horizon” Fundraiser

October 9, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local non-profit will celebrate 25 years of conservation at its upcoming annual fundraiser.



The Livingston Land Conservancy is a private non-profit that works to protect natural areas and farmland in the county. It will celebrate its 25th anniversary at its annual “Land on the Horizon” fundraiser next Friday, October 16th at Lakelands Golf and Country Club in Brighton.



The event begins at 7pm and will feature live and silent auctions, “Nature Bingo”, dinner, a cash bar and lively Celtic/Americana music by Michigan-based husband/wife duo, Ironwood.

The Livingston Land Conservancy currently protects almost 800 acres (and 1,000+ in 2027) of land in Livingston County in the form of nature preserves and conservation easements, preserving the rural character and natural heritage of the area.



Some of the lands protected by the conservancy are open to public access, including the Charles & Albert Parker Families Nature Preserve, located behind the Brighton District Library; the Kellogg Family Nature Preserve in Oceola Township; and the Red Cedar Run Nature Preserve in Conway Township, which features a birding and walking trail.



The LLC is an all-volunteer organization and is funded entirely through memberships, donations, and grants.



Land on the Horizon is the organization’s primary fundraising event and promises a fun, fast-paced evening attended by community members and local businesses; proceeds will benefit the Conservancy’s Stewardship and Land Acquisition Funds.



This year’s event owes special thanks to “Oak” Sponsor Carol & Brad Alesso (Fenton), “Hickory” Sponsor FMG Concrete Cutting (Brighton), “Maple” Sponsors Sierra Club Crossroads Group, Ledgewood Ravine Development LLC, Majestic Golf Course and The Thomas Family, and “Beech” Sponsors Susan Frazier, MSU Federal Credit Union and the Law Offices of Harris & Literski.



Tickets are still available now for $90. Donations for both the live and silent auctions are still being accepted, as are sponsorships.



For those unable to attend the event on October 16th, there are many other ways to support the LLC’s work, including stewardship days, partner events, and membership in the organization.



For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the provided links or call 810-229-3290.