Successful Prescribed Burn At Kellogg Family Nature Preserve

March 30, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A successful prescribed burn was performed this week at a local nature preserve.



The non-profit Livingston Land Conservancy works to protect the natural heritage and rural character of the Livingston County area by preserving quality natural areas and productive farmland.



The prescribed burn was performed on Tuesday at the Kellogg Family Nature Preserve in Howell. The goal was to kill off non-native plants, enrich the soil, and encourage growth of the native vegetation that are burn dependent.



Officials say the next step is to mow the top-killed Multiflora Rose shrubs to get back more of the open space, and then patiently see what good things grow back this spring.



Eventually, a mowed walking trail will be planned for public access.



The Conservancy says it was also very happy to have the preserve donor, Deborah Kellogg Lewis and her grandson, Levi, witness the important restoration event. Levi is an 8th generation descendant of the original Kellogg owner.



Photos: Livingston Land Conservancy.