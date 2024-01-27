LLC Awarded Grant For Nature Preserve Restoration & Trail Improvement

January 27, 2024

Newly awarded grant funding will support restoration work and trail improvements at a nature preserve on property owned by a local library.



The Livingston Land Conservancy announced a Restoration and Public Access Project on a local nature preserve - largely funded by a grant awarded by the Community Foundation for Livingston County.



The Charles and Albert Parker Families Nature Preserve is on property owned by the Brighton District Library and protected under a permanent conservation easement held by the Conservancy. It’s a 4.5-acre natural area along Charles Orndorf Drive in Brighton. The property was donated to the Library by Elizabeth and Helen Parker in 1994, with a conservation easement to permanently protect it.



The multi-phase project, beginning this winter, will include a significant habitat restoration effort, new walking trail development, and educational signage.



Conservancy President Sara Thomas said “We’re thrilled that the Community Foundation approved our vision to make improvements to the Parker Families Nature Preserve to enhance outdoor educational opportunities for the benefit of residents of Livingston County and beyond – especially young people, to help increase their understanding and appreciation of nature.”



An affiliate fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan (CFSM), the CFLC The grant of $8,430, combined with additional funding donated by the Brighton District Library and the Conservancy, will be used to begin ecological restoration over the winter, utilizing contract services from PlantWise, LLC of Ann Arbor and volunteer help from the community to remove invasive non-native shrubs and vines.



Over the summer and fall of 2024, the existing single dead-end trail will be improved, and a new, mulched loop walking trail will be added that will take people past a scenic wetland view where a bench will be installed for quiet contemplation. Signage identifying native species and natural features will also be added.



Brighton District Library Director Cindy Mack said the "Library is grateful for our relationship with the Livingston Land Conservancy, our preservation and education partner. This funding will ensure the Parker Preserve continues to provide a unique, interactive community experience for generations to come”.



As part of the project planning, volunteers are needed and will be trained to assist with invasive plant removal and trail maintenance.



Members of the public and community service organizations are encouraged to contact the LLC at livingstonlandconservancy@gmail.com or call 810-229-3290 for more information.



The Conservancy is an all-volunteer, private non-profit founded in 1994 that works to protect the natural heritage and rural character of the greater Livingston County area by preserving quality natural areas and productive farmland. It also promotes an appreciation and understanding of the environment for the long-term benefit of the public. The Conservancy is currently permanently protecting over 735 acres throughout the County. It is completely self-supporting by memberships and donations and receives no funding through taxes or municipalities.



More information is available in the provided links.