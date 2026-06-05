Livingston Land Conservancy Annual Meeting To Celebrate 25 Years Of Land Protection

June 5, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston Land Conservancy is celebrating 25 years of land protection in Livingston County.



The private non-profit protects natural areas and farmland in the county and will hold its 2026 Annual Meeting at 6:30pm next Tuesday, June 9th inside the Brighton District Library.



Along with updates on current projects, the Conservancy invites the public to join them in celebrating 25 years of local land protection.



The Conservancy currently protects over 765 acres (with almost 250 more in process) of land in Livingston County in the form of owned nature preserves and conservation easements on privately owned land (including farms) - "helping to preserve the rural character and natural heritage of the area at a time when development pressures are a major issue with the public and local governments".



Some of the lands protected by the conservancy have public trails, including the Charles & Albert Parker Families Nature Preserve (located behind the Brighton District Library), the Kellogg Family Nature Preserve in Oceola Township and the Red Cedar Run Nature Preserve in Conway Township.



The meeting will feature several business topics, including installation of new board members, a review of current projects, and a state-of-the-organization report from LLC President Sara Thomas.



As a founding member in 2001, Thomas will also look back on the history of the LLC’s work, while paying tribute to the many benefactors, board members, and volunteers that have made the organization successful.



The Conservancy is an all-volunteer organization and is funded entirely through memberships, donations, and grants - with no governmental financial support.



Thomas told WHMI they’re really proud of the work they’ve been able to do in Livingston County, successfully, with an all-volunteer group – noting their work is very important on a whole array of levels. She said their work is only getting more important as they see land being converted to other uses – “were losing wildlife habitat and all the other ecological services that we really need as humans, so I think the job has just gotten that much more important frankly”.



For the meeting, Thomas said they’ll take a look at where they started and how far they’ve come but also recognize everyone who has helped make it possible. Thomas said “obviously this doesn’t happen in a vacuum and it takes a lot of people over many years doing this kind of work, and we want to recognize and celebrate that”.



Members of the public, former board members, and past and current donors and volunteers are invited to the meeting to help celebrate the LLC’s work. Weather cooperating and time permititng, a guided hike will take place after the meeting through the Charles and Albert Parker Families Nature Preserve.



For more information, call 810-229-3290 or email livingstonlandconservancy@gmail.com. An RSVP is appreciated for planning purposes.



Photo: Birding Trail at the Red Cedar Run Nature Preserve in Fowlerville.