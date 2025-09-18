Livingston Land Conservancy To Host "Land On The Horizon" Fundraiser

September 18, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming fundraiser will support local land protection efforts throughout Livingston County.



The Livingston Land Conservancy will hold its 21st annual Land on the Horizon fundraiser on Friday, October 3rd at Chemung Hills Golf and Banquet Center in Genoa Township.



The event begins at 7pm and will feature live and silent auctions, raffles, “Nature Bingo”, dinner, and cash bar.



The Conservancy is a non-profit that protects natural areas and farmland in the county. It protects over 735 acres - and growing - of land in Livingston County in the form of nature preserves and conservation easements; preserving the rural character and natural heritage of the area.



Some of the lands protected by the conservancy are open to public access, including the Charles & Albert Parker Families Nature Preserve, located behind the Brighton District Library; the Kellogg Family Nature Preserve in Genoa Township; and the Red Cedar Run Nature Preserve in Conway Township - which features a newly-installed birding and walking trail.



The LLC is an all-volunteer organization and is funded entirely through memberships and donations.



Land on the Horizon is the organization’s largest fundraising event and offers a fun, fast-paced evening attended by community members and local businesses; proceeds will benefit the conservancy’s stewardship and land acquisition funds.



President Sara Thomas told WHMI the fundraiser really provides the bulk of their income, as they are all volunteer and not supported by outside agencies. She said everything raised goes directly to the heart of their mission, to steward their properties and acquire more.



Thomas noted they’re just one organization - and a small one at that - but they’re doing what they can to try to protect some of the nice places in Livingston County but also some of the farmland. She added they encourage people to become more aware of what their respective townships or communities might be doing or what’s happening in terms of land conversion because “it’s happening pretty fast”.



This year’s event is made possible through presenting sponsors Carol & Brad Alesso of Fenton; with supporting sponsor FMG Concrete Cutting of Brighton.



Tickets are available now for $75 each, but prices increase to $85 each on September 24th.



Donations for both the live and silent auctions are still being accepted, as are corporate sponsorships.



For those unable to attend the event on October 3rd, Thomas says there are many other ways to support the LLC’s work including stewardship days, partner events, and membership in the organization.



For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the provided links or call 810-229-3290.