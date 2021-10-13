Livingston Lamplighters Relaunch, Add Women And Youth Voices

October 13, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A formerly all-male barbershop choral group is back and ready to perform for Livingston County residents.



The pandemic has been tough for many families, and this was especially true for the Livingston Lamplighters Family Chorus. During their forced break, the chorus lost one member to COVID-19 and four more to natural causes. With heavy hearts, Lamplighters President Scott Turner said, in a release, that they knew they would have to adapt to thrive.



The Lamplighters began admitting women into their membership in late 2019, shortly after the Barbershop Harmony Society changed rules to allow their inclusion in local chapters. Jenna Hoyer, one of the women accepted, is now Vice President of Membership Development. She said that they were made to feel welcome from the beginning.



Last month, they were able to begin meeting in-person, again, and did so as the relaunched Livingston Lamplighters Family Chorus. Now at a typical rehearsal, around half of the acapella singers are women and youth.



Director Jason Hall said they have also broadened their repertoire, adding more current songs that appeal to more age groups, in addition to their traditional barbershop songs. He added that they hope to perform their annual Christmas concert series at senior assisted living centers around the area, this December.



Meanwhile, the Lamplighters are continuing to rehearse Mondays from 7pm to 9pm at The Well Church in Brighton. Guests are welcome. More information is available on their Facebook page, or www.livingstonlamplighters.com.



Logo: Facebook