Livingston's Jobless Rate Drops Slightly In November

January 7, 2019

November jobless rates were little changed in regional labor market areas, although Livingston County saw a small decline.



November unemployment rates receded in nine of Michigan’s 17 major labor market areas. Labor force levels and total employment rose over the month in the majority of regions according to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget. Livingston County’s November jobless rate stood at 2.9% - an improvement from the October unemployment rate of 3.3%. Livingston currently ranks 10th among Michigan’s 83 counties. The state says payroll jobs in Michigan edged down slightly by 2,000 over the month. Seasonal job gains in trade, transportation and utilities were said to be offset by seasonal job losses in leisure and hospitality. Since November 2017, jobless rates fell in all regions. County jobless rates were mixed over the month but down over the year. Livingston County was the exception, which remained unchanged over the year. (JM)