Health Department Receives Grant Funds For Mosquito Program

March 13, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some grant funding will aid the Livingston County Health Department with its mosquito surveillance program.



The grant will support the Health Department’s Vector Surveillance Program. The Department has historically monitored the county for mosquitoes and ticks that may cause human disease.



The Department was awarded $1,000 with no local match through the Michigan Mosquito Control Association to create a GIS Mosquito Dashboard.



The goal of the dashboard is to summarize mosquito collection data and lab findings to help allocate resources more effectively and make informed decisions when human cases are identified. It will further assist the Department in making management decisions regarding mosquito-borne disease investigations and future surveillance decisions.



The County Board of Commissioners has authorized entering into an agreement with the Association for the creation of the “Mosquito Dashboard” for a period ending December 31st.



LCHD Director/Health Officer Matt Bolang stated during the meeting they’re using the funding for some personnel costs and to create the dashboard. He said the dashboard will help direct where they place mosquito traps into the future based on past results. Bolang added it has nothing to do with spraying as the county does not have a spraying program - it’s just about collecting data and putting it in one place.