County Health Department Receives Medical Reserve Corps Grant

June 5, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Health Department has received grant funding to support its Medical Reserve Corps.



A committee of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners met Monday night and approved a resolution to accept the funding.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Emergency Preparedness, EMS, and Systems of Care was awarded federal grant funding that’s being distributed to local health departments.



MDHHS was awarded $733,701 - with a grant period of June 1st, 2023 through May 31st, 2025.



The Livingston County Health Department’s portion of the grant is $50,000 to provide dedicated staff resources aimed at strengthening and supporting activities of its Reserve Corps team; including improved onboarding processes, strategic planning, additional training, recruitment of new members, and increased public outreach.



The Livingston County Health Department has been actively involved with public health volunteers since 2006 and was officially designated as a Medical Reserve Corps unit in 2014. Its mission is to engage medical and non-medical volunteers to strengthen public health, support emergency responses, and increase community resilience.



The resolution states the Corps was a vital resource for the Health Department during its response to the recent pandemic providing operational support at vaccination clinics and daily administrative support within the department.