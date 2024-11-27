Health Department Issues Update After Oil Tank Explosion

November 27, 2024

Officials have issued an update following the oil tank explosion at the GM Proving Ground in Brighton Township.



A tank containing byproducts from oil drilling operations exploded and caught fire on Tuesday, damaging two nearby homes but causing no injuries.



The Livingston County Health Department says at this time, there is no indication that this event poses a risk to human health.



The Department advises the following:



-Do not touch any debris from the explosion, even if it is on your property.



-LCHD is working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to monitor the situation.



Republic Services is responsible for locating and cleaning up debris within the area of concern. Report any debris found to 734-632-9829.



Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, anyone with health-related questions about this event leave a message with the State of Michigan Environmental Health Hotline at 800-648-6942.



Calls will be returned on Monday, December 2nd - when the hotline resumes normal operating hours of 8am-5pm, Monday through Friday.



