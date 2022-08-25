County Health Department Director Search Still On Hold

August 25, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There’s still no action when it comes to the hiring of a new director of the Livingston County Health Department.



Longtime Health Officer/Director Diane McCormick retired in July. She recommended appointing Deputy Health Officer Matt Bolang to the position, who is also the Director of Environmental Health. He is also currently serving as the interim director.



After months of meetings and lengthy discussions, there’s been slow movement and questions raised on issues that would drag the process out even longer.

After some back and forth, the Personnel Committee was tasked with updating the job description and figure out a selection process.



The Committee recently approved a resolution authorizing the selection process, which was before the full Board of Commissioners at Monday’s meeting. It outlined various steps and called for the Human Resources department to post the position for 30 days.



However, an amendment was put forth by Commissioner Doug Helzerman for the HR department or county administrator to enter into agreement with Hiring Solutions to assist in the search for a replacement. He stated the Committee is charged with selecting a candidate to bring to the board and he felt the search was “a worthy expenditure” of money.



The cost to utilize the firm is roughly $21,000. There have been mixed views on whether to proceed with the expensive search or appoint Bolang.



Board Chair Wes Nakagiri seconded the amendment and again stressed his desire for a vigorous, exhaustive outside search.



As part of Helzerman’s amendment, he suggested removing Hiring Solutions and questioned using a different firm but ultimately changed his mind.



County Administrator Nathan Burd stated if Hiring Solutions was removed from the motion and another search firm utilized, they would probably need to do an RFP to find another company; which would extend out the process for months.



Since the County utilizes Hiring Solutions, Burd said if they were directed to use a different firm, they would have to figure out which firm to use and that would drag things out significantly longer. He added they don’t know what the pricing would be with another firm, or the people, and would also have to conduct interviews. Burd said all of that could be done but things “would be pushed significantly further down the road” if they have to find another search firm.



Both the resolution and amendment technically failed to pass in 4-2 votes, with Jay Gross and Martin Smith opposed.



Five total votes were needed to pass as Commissioners Brenda Plank, Jay Drick and Mitchell Zajac were absent.



With the failed motions, no action resulted and Nakagiri stated they’ll have to have another plan put forward.