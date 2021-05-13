County Health Department Hosting COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

May 13, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The Livingston County Health Department is now offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments to individuals aged 12 and up.



The local Health Department is offering the appointments following the recommendation from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) for the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine among minors ages 12 to 15. The Health Department is holding a clinic next Wednesday, May 19th from 3 to 7pm to accommodate the newly eligible age group. The clinic location is at Chilson Hills Church at 4440 Brighton Road in Genoa Township.



Parents are being encouraged to schedule an appointment for their eligible children. Appointments can be scheduled online for anyone 12 and older. Second dose appointments will automatically be scheduled for June 9th at a similar time. A parent or guardian must be present with their minor child at the time of vaccination. In addition to the Pfizer vaccine, the clinic will also offer the Janssen, or Johnson & Johnson, vaccine for individuals 18 and older.



More information and links to schedule appointments can be found in the attached press release.



Photo: Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File