Livingston County Health Department Hosting "Ready, Set, School” Saturday

August 14, 2026

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Health Department has announced a family-friendly free event designed to help young children get ready for school.



LCHD will host “Ready, Set, School” on Saturday August 15th from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at 2|42 Community Church in Brighton.



The event, for children from birth to six-years, gives families the opportunity to connect with free services, hands-on learning and community resurces. Children in this age group are still developing awareness and decision‑making skills.

At the event, families can take advantage of free dental and vision screenings, both of which are required for kindergarten entry.



The event is free, and no registration is necessary.



For more information, visit the provided links and attached release.