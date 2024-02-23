Non-Profit Helps Local Family With "Brush For Kindness" Project

Livingston County Habitat for Humanity recently helped a local family as part of the "A Brush With Kindness" project.



The non-profit builder has a mission of creating safe, decent and affordable housing for families in need in Livingston County. That’s done in a partnership with families to provide "a hand up, not a hand out" and allow the purchase of a home and/or maintenance they would otherwise be unable to afford.



Most recently, a team of volunteers installed a ramp for a client who needed safe access to their home. Before that, they needed to have ambulatory assistance to be able to leave their home.



One of the family members said they were so grateful to have the work done, as currently, their loved one is in a rehabilitation center and they had anticipated their release upon the completion of the project. When asked how the project would make a future impact on their lives, it was said “We will be able to come and go as we please, and I can provide the care my husband needs right here at home." It was further said to be mentioned that a sense of hope and relief was felt - knowing that this once major obstacle was no longer a concern.



In a post on social media, the non-profit thanked its volunteers who take their time to provide hope and security to families in need.