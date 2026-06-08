Livingston Golden Hearts Rotaract Club Launches In Livingston County

June 8, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston Golden Hearts Rotaract Club has officially launched in Livingston County.



Sponsored by the Livingston Sunrise Rotary Club, the new community service organization is dedicated to empowering and uplifting adults with disabilities and welcomes all individuals ages 18 and older.



Founding President Angeline LeVasseur said “We invite all community members who have a heart for service and a desire to make a difference to join us”.



The club will offer members meaningful opportunities to serve others while building connection, leadership, and community involvement. Some highlights include:



-Service opportunities that make a positive difference in the community



-A sense of belonging and connection



-Leadership development through one-to-one mentoring



-Collaboration with other service clubs in Southeast Michigan and around the world





The 33-year-old LeVasseur is the oldest of nine children and resides in the Pinckney area. She was born with Spina bifida - a condition that occurs when the spine and spinal cord don't form properly or close completely.



Being in a wheelchair certainly has never slowed her down. LeVasseur brings a competitive yet warm spirit – saying she was raised to be as independent as possible. LeVasseur brings an extensive sports background and has competed in various adaptive sports, but swimming was always her forte. She’s broken various records over the years and graduated from Pinckney Community High School in 2011. While in high school in 2010, LeVasseur took home a bronze medal in the 400-freestyle event on her first day at the junior-level Paralympics World Abilitysport Games, formerly known as the IWAS World Games. It’s a premier international multi-sport event for athletes with physical disabilities.



LeVasseur told WHMI when she has struggled, that’s also when she’s learned the most so the mentorship piece and the leadership skills are very much at the top of her list, as well as service as the clubs are all about giving back to the community. She said “it’s just a wonderful thing to be a part of…I love breaking the stereotypes of disability and what it means to live with a disability and helping others realize their full potential”.



Those interested in learning more or joining the new club can contact LeVasseur at alevasse9314@gmail.com.