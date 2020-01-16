Livingston For Trump Celebrates 3rd Anniversary of Inauguration

January 16, 2020

An upcoming event aims to celebrate the 3rd Anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.



Livingston for Trump was founded in 2016 by Director and County Commissioner Wes Nakagiri when he opened and organized a field office for Trump volunteers in Livingston County. The celebration will be held from 7 to 9pm on Monday, January 20th at the Livingston for Trump office located at 2040 Grand River Annex, Suite 100 in Brighton.



There is no charge to attend the event but attendees are asked to sign up for free tickets so that the proper amount of food can be ordered. Tickets are available through the link. (JM)