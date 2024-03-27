County To Host FEMA Disaster Relief Meeting Thursday

March 27, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County is hosting a town hall meeting tomorrow on disaster assistance through FEMA for those impacted by severe storms, tornados, and flooding last summer.



The public is invited to take part in the meeting on Thursday regarding the federal assistance programs to help recover from damages last August. It will be facilitated by Livingston County Emergency Management.



The meeting will take place at the Livingston County Public Safety Building located at 1911 Tooley Road in Howell from 5:30 to 7:30pm. It’s open-house format.



Livingston County Emergency Management Coordinator Therese Cremonte tells WHMI the public can come in and speak one-on-one with FEMA representatives and ask questions about the process, the application and how to do it, or get answers on an application they’ve already submitted. She noted that people should make sure to bring their application number with them if one has already been submitted.



FEMA representatives will also explain the National Flood Insurance Program and there will be information on the Small Business Association loan process, current limits and rates.



There are several types of assistance people and businesses could be eligible for.



Cremonte said people in Livingston County did have damage – some of which qualifies and some doesn’t but they want to make sure those who need the help, get it. She added they’re “pulling out all the stops” to make sure those opportunities are provided and they’re trying to make it as easy and accessible to people as possible.



Residents and business owners who sustained losses from the severe weather event can apply for assistance at https://www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.



The FEMA deadline for applications is Monday, April 8th.