Local First Responders Complete Grain Bin Rescue Training

September 29, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Emergency response crews from across Livingston County took part in specialized Grain Bin Rescue Training this past weekend.



The training was held Saturday at the James Reed Training Center in Howell - strengthening the county’s preparedness for agricultural emergency situations.



The training was hosted by the Howell Area Fire Authority and presented by the Safety and Technical Rescue Association (SATRA).



The training was made possible through grant funding secured by the Livingston County Farm Bureau and the Michigan Foundation for Agriculture - allowing departments from throughout the county to participate in the important preparedness effort.



A release states “As agriculture remains a significant part of Livingston County served by local fire and rescue agencies, training for grain bin emergencies is critical to ensuring the safety of farmers, agricultural workers, and first responders. The comprehensive hands-on program focused on grain entrapment hazards, rescue techniques, confined space safety, and emergency response procedures specific to agricultural environments”.



Organizers commented “Livingston County is fortunate to have the support of a community that recognizes the importance of agricultural safety. We are grateful to everyone who helped bring this training opportunity to our county and provide valuable resources to the County Technical Rescue Team and local emergency responders.”



The collaborative effort highlights the strong partnerships between the agricultural community and emergency response agencies, ensuring that Livingston County remains prepared to respond effectively should a grain bin rescue emergency occur.



For more information about agricultural safety programs and community outreach efforts, contact the Livingston County Farm Bureau.