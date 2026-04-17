Livingston Faith and Race Project Hosts "The Bible Beyond Black and White"

April 17, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



The Livingston Faith and Race Project is hosting a free presentation and discussion next month covering racism, antisemitism, and nationalism.



"The Bible Beyond Black and White" event is taking place Wednesday, May 20 from 7-8:30pm at the First United Methodist Church of Howell on Bower Street. Doors open up at 6:45pm.



Dr. Elliot Ratzman, a research fellow at the University of Michigan’s Raoul Wallenberg Institute, will lead the conversation. He teaches courses on modern religious thought, politics, and culture with an emphasis on race and ethics.



Chairperson of Livingston Faith and Race Project, Dr. Leo Hanifin, says it’s important to show up together, stand together, and speak together.



The goal is to unite the community by increasing understanding and progressing toward becoming a more diverse and welcoming place to live and visit. Following the presentation, local religious leaders will comment on how to find a path forward for the community.



A link to register is posted below, along with a link to learn more about the organization.