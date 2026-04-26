Livingston ESA Reports Largest Youth Employment Fair to Date

April 26, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston Educational Service Agency’s fifth annual Youth Employment Fair last week welcomed a record 200 students, making it the largest event to date.



Established by Livingston ESA’s Career Development Department in 2022, the fair connects local youth with meaningful employment pathways in their own community.



Participating employers offered full-time, part-time, and summer jobs, as well as internships, job shadows, and volunteer opportunities. The event offered more than employment connections-it helped students build confidence and networking skills, according to Livingston ESA.



“We were thrilled by the diverse range of employers who participated in the fair, representing different career sectors,” said Laura Saline, Career and College Readiness Coordinator at Livingston ESA. “By partnering with education, they help develop students by offering employment and work-based learning opportunities while coaching them in professional communication.”



The fair was created to connect local employers with emerging talent while helping students explore how their interests can translate into future careers.



The event continues to evolve to meet student and employer needs. This year included a pre-event Zoom session focused on employer best practices, along with new interactive incentives designed to encourage student engagement with businesses. It also featured Michigan Department of Education Career Development Model resources to help students connect their interests with career zones, clusters, and future pathways.



Beyond the fair, Livingston ESA supports career readiness through experiences such as Job Shadow Day, Manufacturing Day, June Job Jumpstart, mock interviews, resume development, and networking skill-building.



Michelle Radcliffe, Assistant Superintendent for Career Development at Livingston ESA, said, “Even in a fluctuating labor market, this year’s event proved the strength of our community’s commitment, welcoming a record number of students and an impressive range of employers, all coming together to invest in the future workforce.”



For more information about this event and career and college readiness programs, visit the link below.