Livingston ESA Opens Enrollment for New Adult Career Training Courses

November 20, 2026

Michael Klann / news@whmi.com



Livingston Educational Service Agency (LESA) is accepting enrollment for two new adult career training courses beginning in January, offering hands-on instruction in manufacturing and construction trades for individuals working toward their high school completion credentials.



The programs are designed for adult learners pursuing a High School Completion Certificate or High School Equivalency (GED), providing an opportunity to develop practical job skills while continuing their education. Both courses will be held in person at Howell High School, meeting two evenings per week from January through May 2027.



The Machine Tool and Technology course introduces participants to modern manufacturing processes, including the design, production and testing of objects and materials. Students will explore the technology and techniques used throughout the manufacturing industry, gaining an understanding of potential career pathways.



The Construction Trades course focuses on residential construction, covering job site safety, the proper use of hand and power tools, construction mathematics, measurements, blueprint reading and building materials. Hands-on projects will give participants experience with basic construction methods and industry-standard practices.



Both programs combine classroom instruction with practical experience. Participants are expected to attend regularly while continuing to work toward their educational credentials. Classes will take a break during the county-wide spring break.



LESA says the new offerings are intended to help adult learners explore career opportunities and build skills that can support future employment or additional training.



Enrollment is currently open for both courses. Interested individuals can contact Ted Kroll at tedkroll@livingstonesa.org or call (517) 546-5550 for additional information.