Livingston ESA Expands, Adds Free Student Programs

February 10, 2023

The Livingston Educational Service Agency expanded offerings for local students, including three Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP) preschool classrooms at a reduced or no cost for eligible families.



GSRP is one of only four state-funded programs in the country that meets all ten quality standards from the National Institute of Early Education Research. The program is centered on improving student opportunities to learn, with at least 87% of enrollees exceeding in Literacy, Math, and Social Emotional Learning.



For high schoolers, the Livingston ESA recently added a College Foundation program, where students can earn up to 30 college credits while exploring their career path. In addition, students enrolled in Livingston County Early College (LCEC) can earn an associate degree or industry credential at no cost while still attending high school.



More information on GSRP and Early College programs can be found at the provided link to the Livingston ESA webpage.