Livingston ESA’s Education Project Christmas Program Brings Holiday Joy To Local Families

December 15, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston ESA’s Education Project Christmas Program is bringing some holiday joy to local families.



Livingston ESA provided the following release:



The Education Project Christmas Program was created with a simple mission: to provide a Christmas to children who might not otherwise have one.



Thirteen years ago, when Student Services Specialist Candice Olrich joined Livingston Educational Service Agency, the program existed in a much smaller form. Seeing the impact it could have, Candice expanded the initiative—strengthening community partnerships, refining processes, and growing its reach year after year.



What began as a small initiative supporting 55 students has grown into a community-wide effort. This year, the program is reaching 128 students across 52 families, providing gifts to children and caregivers experiencing homelessness or significant financial instability. The program’s growth reflects both the rising needs in the community and the generosity of local partners who continue to rally behind it.



“These are the people who have had one thing after another happen throughout the year, and we get to give them a Christmas experience that they wouldn’t otherwise have,” Olrich said.



This year’s sponsors include Consumers Energy, The ELF Program, Livingston ESA’s Career Development Department, Total Security Solutions, Mike and Judy Uyttendaele, and the Saline family. Their support ensures that each child feels seen, valued, and celebrated during the holiday season.



Every participating student completes a wish list where they can share their top six desired gifts, along with favorite colors, brands, and a store where they might appreciate a gift card. Sponsors then “adopt” families and shop directly from these lists—often adding thoughtful extras such as family gift cards, Christmas cookies, or special surprises.



After weeks of coordination, sponsors deliver their gifts to the Livingston ESA Education Center. Three rooms quickly fill with towering piles of presents, which Olrich and her team sort, organize, and distribute over four dedicated days. The atmosphere is equal parts festive and emotional.



One parent, overwhelmed with gratitude, asked Olrich to pass a message along to her family’s sponsor: “Thank you so much. You made my entire Christmas. I wouldn’t be able to do it without your help. You are a blessing, and I wish you a wonderful Christmas.”



“Over the years, we’ve seen parents break down when they receive the gifts. We often get letters, texts, and emails expressing gratitude,” Olrich added.



The impact is profound—not only for the families receiving support, but for the community members who make it possible. Witnessing the outpouring of generosity is a powerful reminder of what the holiday season is truly about.



Those who would like to get involved in next year’s Christmas Program can contact Candice Olrich at CandiceOlrich@LivingstonESA.org to learn how they can help.