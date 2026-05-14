Livingston ESA Appoints Danielle Schmidt as New Executive Director for Early Learning

May 14, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Livingston Educational Service Agency on Thursday announced the appointment of Danielle Schmidt as Executive Director for Early Learning.



Schmidt will lead early childhood initiatives, including Head Start programs and the Livingston County Early Childhood Collaborative, while supporting continued collaboration with local school districts and community partners.



“I am incredibly honored and excited to join LESA in this role,” said Danielle Schmidt. “Having spent my entire career serving students and schools in Livingston County, this opportunity is deeply meaningful to me both professionally and personally. I look forward to building upon the strong foundation already in place and continuing to support schools, educators, and communities across Livingston County.”



The early learning work at LESA was initially advanced under the leadership of Sean LaRosa, whose strong local roots and clear vision helped establish a lasting foundation for collaboration across Livingston County.



According to LESA, Schmidt brings more than 20 years of experience in education, including classroom instruction, building leadership, and district-level systems work.



She currently serves as the Principal of Voyager Elementary and District MTSS Coordinator for Howell Public Schools and has held previous leadership roles in both Brighton Area Schools and Pinckney Community Schools.



In addition, Schmidt has experience in special education, having served as a substitute at LESA’s Pathway School in Howell.



“I am truly excited to welcome Danielle to our team,” said Dr. Michael Hubert, Superintendent of Livingston Educational Service Agency. “She will build on the strong foundation Sean helped establish and bring exceptional skill, integrity, and a deep understanding of our community to this work. With her leadership experience and strong local roots, I am confi dent Danielle will positively infl uence the trajectory of profi ciency outcomes across our schools. While Livingston County already outperforms the state in most areas, we have the potential—with leaders like Danielle—to achieve even more.”