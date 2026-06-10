Livingston ESA Launches 25th Annual Backpacks For Kids Project

June 10, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston Educational Service Agency (Livingston ESA) is hosting its 25th Annual Backpacks for Kids Project.



It’s a community initiative dedicated to providing free school supplies and backpacks to Livingston County students whose families may be experiencing financial hardship.



This year marks a major milestone “as the program celebrates 25 years of helping ensure local students begin the school year prepared and ready to succeed. What began as a small community drive has grown into a countywide effort that annually supports more than 1,000 students from preschool through 12th grade”.



Great Start Livingston Coordinator Robin Schutz is one of the event organizers. She said “This project continues to thrive because of the incredible generosity of our local community. Each backpack filled represents support, encouragement, and opportunity for a student in Livingston County.”



Schutz told WHMI this really is a special year, with the event having started out as just a small community drive that’s grown into a county-wide effort that reaches over 1,000 students every year from pre-school through 12th grade. As for the community need, she noted they did see an increase last year in backpacks distributed and they’re anticipating an increase again this year for the distribution. Schutz added they are “excited to be doing this 25 years later, as it shows not only the need but the generosity of the community that they can still provide this event in Livingston County”.



Community members are encouraged to donate backpacks, school supplies, or monetary contributions to help meet this year’s goal of distributing 1,000 fully stocked backpacks.



One of the project’s signature events, the annual Stuff the Bus drive, will take place on Friday, July 31, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Howell Walmart. A Livingston ESA school bus will be parked outside the store, where shoppers can donate school supplies or backpacks while completing their own shopping.



Donations for the 2026 Backpacks for Kids Project will be accepted through July 30, 2026 at the Livingston ESA Education Center, located at 1425 W. Grand River Ave., Howell, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Additional drop-off locations and more information can be found on the Livingston ESA website.



The annual backpack distribution event will once again be held as a drive-through event on August 6, 2026, at each of the five Livingston County school districts.



More information, including additional donation locations and sponsorship opportunities, will be available soon and can also be found in the provided link. A wish list is attached.







Ways to Support the Backpacks for Kids Project:



● Donate backpacks, school supplies, or monetary contributions at designated drop-off sites

● Make a monetary donation online at http://bit.ly/4djcDSV

● Attend the Stuff the Bus event on July 31 at Howell Walmart

● Become a sponsor for the Backpacks for Kids charity golf outing

● Share information about the project with friends, family, and community members



Requested Donation Items:



● Sturdy backpacks (no logos preferred)

● Highlighters (2 ct.)

● Markers (10 ct.)

● Spiral notebooks

● Pencils (12 ct.)

● Pencil boxes or zippered pencil bags

● Glue sticks (2 ct.)

● Pens, blue or black (10 ct.)

● Children’s scissors

● Colored pencils (12 ct.)

● Loose-leaf notebook paper

● Two-pocket folders (Duo-Tang or similar)

● Pink erasers (2 ct.)

● Rulers

● Crayons (24 ct.)