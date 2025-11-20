Livingston ESA Holiday Craft Show Returns December 2nd

November 20, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Students and staff at Livingston ESA are gearing up for this year’s Holiday Craft Show.



Organizers said “it’s shaping up to be one of our best yet!” The much-loved community event celebrates creativity, craftsmanship, and the entrepreneurial spirit of our students and neighbors.



This year’s show will feature talented students from Livingston ESA’s past and present, along with a lineup of community vendors.



One of the new additions is Hayden Wollenhaupt, who will be presenting his line of custom apparel, Special Tees. Livingston ESA said it’s also excited to welcome back Ben Balla offering his handmade pottery, and Alex Choly, returning with his dyed silk scarves and ties.



Guests will enjoy live music from Sean Maher, while browsing a variety of handcrafted goods — from goat milk lotions by Alpine Crossings, to sweet treats and snacks, wooden toys, wood-burned signs, holiday décor, and more. Organizers said “There truly is something for everyone on your list!”



The Holiday Craft Show will take place at the Livingston ESA Education Center, 1425 W. Grand River in Howell on Tuesday, December 2nd from 9am to 3pm.



Everyone in the community is invited to “stop by, shop local, and support the incredible creativity of our students and neighbors. It’s a wonderful way to kick off the holiday season and celebrate entrepreneurship right here in Livingston County. We hope to see you there!”



