Livingston EMS Providers Honored As “Michigan Stars Of Life” During Capitol Ceremony

September 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The life-saving work of four Michigan EMS providers from the Southeast areas was recognized at the state Capitol by the Michigan Association of Ambulance Services.



The recognition was part of the biennial Stars of Life ceremony, which celebrates the contributions of ambulance practitioners who go above and beyond the call of duty in service to their communities or the EMS profession.



The 2025 event honored 67 EMS practitioners from across the state on the steps of the Michigan Capitol building.



MAAS Executive Director Angela Madden said “The work of Michigan’s EMS practitioners is critical to the health and safety of our state. EMS providers show up for local residents on their worst days and bring skill, compassion, and calm to the chaos. The Stars of Life program is a chance to recognize their extraordinary service and remind communities just how much these men and women give of themselves to keep Michigan safe.”





Honorees included:



James Desentz of Huron Valley Ambulance from Howell: With nine years of service, James is a critical care paramedic known for his clinical excellence and dedication to complex patient care. His expertise in high-stakes inter-facility transfers and his steady mentorship of new EMTs and paramedics have made him a cornerstone of his team. Respected for his composure, compassion, and commitment to saving lives, James exemplifies the very best of EMS.



Tim Driver of Huron Valley Ambulance from Howell: With 14 years of service, Tim has advanced from paramedic to Senior Paramedic, Field Training Officer, and most recently, Community Paramedic. Known for his clinical skill, thorough patient care, and deep knowledge of protocols, he is also a respected mentor who shapes the next generation of EMTs and paramedics. Tim’s dedication and leadership make him a trusted and invaluable member of HVA.



Ashley LaPres of Livingston County EMS from Howell: With seven years of service, Ashley has spent the past year as a community paramedic, where she is recognized for going above and beyond for her patients. Recently, she led an effort to secure and coordinate the building of a wheelchair ramp for a homebound patient, restoring her ability to leave the house. Known for her compassion, persistence, and dedication, Ashley embodies the impact and heart of EMS.



Jac Shu of Livingston County EMS from Howell: With six years of service, Jac began as an EMT before advancing to paramedic and taking on roles as Field Training Officer, Shift Coordinator, and member of both the Tactical Emergency Medical Support and Technical Rescue teams. Known for his dedication, initiative, and passion for the profession, Jac is recognized as a dependable leader who continually strengthens his team and community.



The Michigan Association of Ambulance Services is a statewide trade association representing and advocating for ambulance services. MAAS members serve nearly 80 percent of Michigan counties and were responsible for more than 1,000,000 ambulance transports in 2022. MAAS members also provide community paramedicine, ER diversion, and 9-1-1 services in several areas of Michigan. For more information, visit www.miambulance.org.