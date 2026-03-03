New Livingston County EMS Substation In Cohoctah Township

March 3, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Tuesday marked a special day for public safety and residents who call northern Livingston County home.



Livingston County EMS is debuting its new substation located in Cohoctah Township, which is now fully operational. It’s located at 7308 Oak Grove Road.



Officials say the new base will dramatically reduce response time to the northern areas of the community, so responders can be there quicker when they are needed most.



EMS Deputy Director Amy Chapman said “This addition represents a major step toward improving emergency response times across our community, especially in our more rural areas of the county. We are deeply grateful for the ongoing support from the Livingston County Board of Commissioners, whose partnership and commitment made this project possible. We also want to thank Howell Area Fire Department and Cohoctah Township leadership who have supported our mission to deliver exceptional EMS service throughout the county.”



Livingston County EMS’ partnership with the Howell Area Fire Department was instrumental in the construction of the base and the ongoing collaboration will serve residents well.



Howell Deputy Chief/Fire Marshal Jamil Czubenko commented “We are excited about the opening of the new Livingston County EMS Base located adjacent to our Cohoctah Township Fire Station. The collaborative work put in by County, Township, and Emergency Service officials brought forth the first ever EMS base located within the Township. We look forward to our continued collaboration and partnership to ensure proper response for emergency services to Cohoctah Township and the neighboring communities for years to come.