Livingston County EMS To Celebrate New Cohoctah Substation With Ribbon Cutting

April 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A ribbon-cutting and open house is set for Livingston County's newest EMS substation in Cohoctah Township.



Livingston County EMS will be commemorating its new substation at 7308 Oak Grove Road with a ribbon-cutting celebration on Friday, May 8th at 3pm.



Cohoctah residents and families are welcomed to come tour the new space, take a look at an ambulance and other public safety vehicles, enjoy a cookie, and meet some of the EMS providers who are devoted to serving the community.



EMS Deputy Director Amy Chapman said “This new substation represents a major step toward improving emergency response times across our community, especially in our more rural areas of the county. We are deeply grateful for the ongoing support from the Livingston County Board of Commissioners, whose partnership and commitment made this project possible. We also want to thank Howell Area Fire Department and Cohoctah Township leadership who have supported our mission to deliver exceptional EMS service throughout the county.”



Livingston County EMS provides both 911 Emergency Medical Services and non-emergency transportation services throughout the county’s 584-square-miles.



With their singular focus of continually improving patient care, the new Cohoctah substation will allow EMS to provide better coverage to the county’s rural areas so they can be there faster when they are needed the most.



Officials said “We look forward to opening the substation to our residents so they can take a closer look at the world of public safety”.