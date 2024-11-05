Ballot Proposals Greet Local Voters In Tuesday's General Election

November 5, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







Various ballot proposals will appear before voters across Livingston County on this Election Day.



In the City of Howell, voters will decide a proposed Charter Amendment that could allow two marijuana establishments.



Three proposals will greet voters in Green Oak Township – a general millage request for operations, as well as requests from the police and fire departments.



In Hartland Township, a road millage renewal is up for a vote.



A sinking fund millage will be decided by voters in the Whitmore Lake Public Schools district.



The Livingston Educational Service Agency has a special education millage on the ballot that involves a renewal of the current millage and restoration of the Headlee Rollback reduction.



The Washtenaw Intermediate School district also has a special education millage proposal on the ballot.



The Brighton Area Fire Authority has an operating millage proposal that voters within its jurisdiction will decide.



The Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority has a millage request that will appear before voters in the City of Howell, and portions of Genoa Township, Howell Township, Marion Township, and Oceola Township that are contained within the Howell Public School district boundaries.



You’ll find a rundown of proposals, as well as statewide and local candidate races on our website under the “Decision 2024” tab. That link is provided.



Un-official election results will be reported live as they become available, both online and on the air.