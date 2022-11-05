Livingston EDC To Host Annual Meeting

November 5, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local business, government, and community leaders will come together to share successes and celebrate Livingston County but also bring attention to adapting to new workplace expectations.



The Economic Development Council of Livingston County’s Annual Meeting will take place at Crystal Gardens in Genoa Township Thursday from 5 to 9pm.



In addition to networking, dinner and cocktails; the evening will feature a highlight from the EDC and a panel discussion focused on the current state of workplaces in Michigan and adapting to new workplace expectations.



Panelists include Consumers Energy Executive Director of Real Estate Mary Anne Marr; Culturebie CEO Jasmit Kaur; Livingston County Administrator Nathan Burd; Menlo Innovations Software Developer Dan Roman; and Howell Chamber of Commerce President Janelle Best, who will serve as the moderator of the evening.



Awards will be given out for Resilience, Talent Innovator, and Project of the Year.



