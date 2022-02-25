Scavenger Hunt To Support Early Literacy

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A popular family friendly event aimed at increasing early childhood literacy is expanding for 2022.



The Livingston Early Literacy Collaborative is announcing its fourth annual Family Fun Event, set for March 1st through March 12th. Families are invited to take part in what is being described as a lively outdoor scavenger hunt that will have children exploring 5 pre-reading skills through imaginative play and fun outdoor activities. This event is specially designed for children ages 0-5 and will show families that literacy is all around us. Upon completing the scavenger hunt, participants will receive a free Brain Builder Bag. These bags include a free book, a reading list for young children, a Five Little Monkey puppet to help create songs and rhymes with a child, a laminated alphabet mat, and other creative-but-simple early literacy activities. Bags must be picked up from the library that a family registers at.



The event is open to everyone and is sponsored by the Livingston Early Literacy Collaborative which includes the six Livingston County libraries, Child Connect for Family Success, Great Start Livingston, Livingston ESA, and Michigan State University Extension.



Register at https://bit.ly/familyfun22



