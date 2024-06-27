Just Faith Launches Program in Livingston County

June 27, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@wshmi.com





The Livingston Diversity Council is partnering on a new project it says serves as a learning opportunity for the community.



The Faith & Race Project of the Faith & Social Justice Workgroup, a community action committee of the Livingston Diversity Council, recently announced it’s partnering with Just Faith to bring a series new to the community called “Faith & Racial Healing: Embracing Truth, Justice and Restoration”.



The program guides participants in understanding the history of racism in the United States and opens up conversations. Faith and Racial Healing is presented through the lens of the Christian tradition and is the second program in JustFaith Ministries’ racial justice series.



The program consists of eight sessions, as well as an opening retreat and immersion experience. Registration is open now open; classroom space is limited.



More information is available in the attached release and brochure.