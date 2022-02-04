Author Reading Event To Celebrate Black History Month

February 4, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Livingston County residents are invited to a virtual author reading and discussion centered on Black History Month.



St. Joseph Mercy Livingston and the Livingston Diversity Council are holding the program over Zoom, on Wednesday, February 16th, from noon to 1pm. A pair of books will be read and discussed.



Benjamin Losford and His Handy Dandy Clippers by Sean and Sonya Hollins is quoted as a historical fiction book based on the true life story of the title character, who is from the mid-Michigan village of Edmore. A press release from the Livingston Diversity Council states that the story inspires youth to find their gifts in life and use them to excel to places they could never have imagined.



Also being read will be Latashia Perry’s Hair Like Mine. Hair Like Mine is a story that follows a girl who doesn’t like that her naturally curly hair looks different from the other kids around her. In her search to find someone with hair like hers, she realizes everyone is unique and special in their own way.



The event will be seen here: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87442789454?pwd=Z0k3S0pEa2cyaG45T05KOVVTOXdhUT09



View the flyer attached below.