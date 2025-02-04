Livingston Diversity Council, Cleary U Offer Black History Month Events

February 4, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Livingston Diversity Council, in partnership with Cleary University, will present three Black History Month events to recognize and celebrate the contributions of African Americans throughout US history.



All events are open to the entire community.



The first is a guided field trip this Friday to the Flint Institute of Arts. According to a press release, attendees will tour several new art installations at the FIA, which include Cliff Joseph and the Power of Art, Romare Bearden: Artist as Activist and Visionary, and We Loved the Swag: From Black Bottom Until Now.



Following a guided tour of the FIA, the group will travel to nearby Spectacular Spudz for lunch, and then return to Cleary. Cost is $25 a person and includes transportation to and from the FIA via Cleary University vans, a guided tour of the museum and snacks. Lunch is not included. To purchase a ticket, visit the link below.



The next event is scheduled Friday, February 21 at the Historic Howell Theater. It will feature a screening and discussion of the 2018 film, "The Hate U Give," a story about Starr Carter, who constantly is switching between two worlds - the poor and mostly black neighborhood where she lives - and the wealthy, mostly white prep school that she attends.



A discussion follows the film. There is no charge for this event, but donations are requested. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the movie starts promptly at 7 pm. Reservations are not required.



The final event is a Women in Leadership Lunch and panel discussion Thursday, February 27 at Cleary Commons.



"Three trailblazers from diverse industries will share their experiences, challenges, insights, advice and triumphs. They will talk about strategies for overcoming barriers, the importance of mentorship and the impact of representation in decision-making roles."



Panelists include:



· Regina Banks-Hall, Dean of Graduate Studies at Cleary University

· Jennifer Boose, Director of the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services

· Kelly Garrett, Mayor of Lathrup Village

· Sonya Hollins, Author & Nonprofit Leader



There is no charge, and no reservations are needed for this event, but donations are welcome.



For information on these events, visit the Livingston Diversity Council website linked below.